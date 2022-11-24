Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $21.07 Million Position in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,356,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Archaea Energy were worth $21,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Archaea Energy by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 25,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Archaea Energy by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. NFC Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Archaea Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 2,628,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Archaea Energy by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 130,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Archaea Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE LFG opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.23 and a beta of 1.21. Archaea Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $26.11.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, RNG and Power. As of December 31, 2021, it owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 29 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 18 states, including 11 operated facilities that produce pipeline-quality RNG and 18 LFG to renewable electricity production facilities.

