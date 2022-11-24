Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $25.02 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,200 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $25,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after buying an additional 2,266,699 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after buying an additional 2,018,310 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.39 and a 200-day moving average of $84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $197.69.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

