Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 695,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,553 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Ally Financial worth $23,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 130,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 30.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 184,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 43,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ally Financial

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price target on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

NYSE ALLY opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.11. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $53.83.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also

