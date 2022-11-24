Greenleaf Trust Acquires 501 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,878 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in FedEx were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $176.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.98. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.16.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

