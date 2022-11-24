Greenleaf Trust Acquires Shares of 7,584 SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000.

Shares of RWR opened at $91.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.72 and its 200-day moving average is $94.88. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

