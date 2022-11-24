Greenleaf Trust Buys 312 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Celanese were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 830.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 415.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Celanese by 137.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

Celanese Price Performance

CE stock opened at $104.22 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.82 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.51%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

