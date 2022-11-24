Greenleaf Trust Buys New Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allstate Corp increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,137,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,894,000 after buying an additional 211,996 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,502,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,241,000 after buying an additional 750,981 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,522,000 after buying an additional 168,078 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,649,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,368,000 after buying an additional 210,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,528,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,062,000 after buying an additional 74,183 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

