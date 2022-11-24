Greenleaf Trust Has $599,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Diageo were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEO. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($46.12) to GBX 4,160 ($49.19) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.02) to GBX 3,350 ($39.61) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($50.85) to GBX 4,500 ($53.21) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Profile

Diageo stock opened at $183.01 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

