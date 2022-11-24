Greenleaf Trust Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $86.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.74. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

EMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

