Greenleaf Trust Has $678,000 Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campion Asset Management lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.2% in the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

TSN opened at $67.14 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.11 and its 200 day moving average is $77.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.22.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Stories

