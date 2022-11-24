Greenleaf Trust Has $746,000 Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 39.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 87.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 263,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,697,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 6.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

NYSE:TRI opened at $115.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.01 and its 200-day moving average is $105.59. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $122.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.23%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

