Greenleaf Trust Has $849,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 130,836 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 924,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,549,000 after acquiring an additional 200,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $61.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.95 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

