Greenleaf Trust Increases Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,960 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.6 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on BK. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

BK stock opened at $45.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

