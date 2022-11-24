Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Aegon were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Aegon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,160,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aegon by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,398,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,556,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Aegon by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,377,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,156,000 after purchasing an additional 228,802 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aegon by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,811,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 152,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aegon by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,613,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aegon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AEG. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.41) to €5.50 ($5.61) in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.90 ($6.02) to €5.70 ($5.82) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Aegon from €4.70 ($4.80) to €5.00 ($5.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aegon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Aegon Trading Down 0.4 %

Aegon Company Profile

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. Aegon has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57.

(Get Rating)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.