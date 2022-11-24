Greenleaf Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Markel Corp grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on REGN. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $851.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,699 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $735.36 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $769.63. The company has a market capitalization of $80.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $726.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $654.75.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

