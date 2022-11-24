Greenleaf Trust Purchases 1,834 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,905 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,504 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $814,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,272,095 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after acquiring an additional 138,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $14.03 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.33.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

