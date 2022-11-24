Greenleaf Trust Raises Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 211.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Members Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% during the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,910,000 after buying an additional 2,404,052 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,096,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,764,000 after buying an additional 2,267,966 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,701,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,434,000 after buying an additional 1,944,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,587,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,289,000 after buying an additional 1,889,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

AGG opened at $98.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.90. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $115.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

