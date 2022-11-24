Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 339.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

