Greenleaf Trust Sells 115 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,793,803,000 after purchasing an additional 427,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after acquiring an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,117,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,389,000 after acquiring an additional 178,861 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,790,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,958,000 after acquiring an additional 262,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,952,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,720,000 after acquiring an additional 22,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $135.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $149.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

