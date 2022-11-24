Greenleaf Trust Sells 239 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.10.

Insider Activity

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA stock opened at $237.28 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.86 and a 200 day moving average of $202.31. The company has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

