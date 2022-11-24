Greenleaf Trust Sells 4,452 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in State Street were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after buying an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,730,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,415,908,000 after buying an additional 83,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,636,022,000 after buying an additional 85,863 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,119,244,000 after buying an additional 222,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 36.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,281,000 after buying an additional 2,654,101 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on State Street to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.65.

State Street Stock Up 0.6 %

STT opened at $77.05 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average of $68.63.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.