Greenleaf Trust Trims Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.38.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,938 shares of company stock worth $2,856,883. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COF stock opened at $101.63 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $90.27 and a 12-month high of $162.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.81 and its 200 day moving average is $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

