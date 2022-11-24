Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.0384 on Top Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0384 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $40,724.54 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,590.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.67 or 0.00468148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00025467 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00122590 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.96 or 0.00813490 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.14 or 0.00706053 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00240176 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

