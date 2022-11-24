Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on OMAB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $56.50 price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.13.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Up 2.0 %
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $71.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average of $55.85. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $71.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB)
