Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OMAB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $56.50 price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $71.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average of $55.85. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $71.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 11.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 8.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter worth about $286,000. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

