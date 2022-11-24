Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives $148.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.75.

PAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Grupo Santander cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $163.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $112.88 and a 12-month high of $176.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.77.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $3.3121 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is presently 73.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 152.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 692.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

