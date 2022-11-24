Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMBOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on December 5th

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1138 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

Grupo Bimbo Price Performance

Shares of BMBOY stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.82. Grupo Bimbo has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Bimbo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast bread, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, salty snacks, and confectionery products. It provides its products under approximately 100 brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.