Guardian Capital Advisors LP Acquires 253 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $98.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,868,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,118,432. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,441 shares valued at $20,007,551. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

