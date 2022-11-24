Guardian Capital Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,796,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,803,000 after acquiring an additional 691,135 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,148,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,181,000 after purchasing an additional 340,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,521,000 after acquiring an additional 118,225 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,351,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,608,000 after acquiring an additional 114,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,146,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,880,000 after purchasing an additional 341,428 shares during the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRI stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,784. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.56. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $122.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 92.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

