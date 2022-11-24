Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 116.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.26. 1,525,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,402. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.80.

TotalEnergies Announces Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($59.18) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.74.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Articles

