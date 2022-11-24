Guardian Capital Advisors LP Purchases 12,885 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,885 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,319 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,697,000 after buying an additional 77,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $38.04. 8,632,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,893,085. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.