Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 120 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.2 %

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $361.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,993,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,741. The firm has a market cap of $343.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $369.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.78.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.