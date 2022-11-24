Guardian Capital Advisors LP Takes $350,000 Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $123,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Trading Up 0.7 %

CIGI traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.20. 56,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $84.16 and a one year high of $158.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Colliers International Group Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on CIGI shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.86.

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.