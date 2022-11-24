Guardian Capital LP Acquires 2,700 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,234,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,699,137,000 after acquiring an additional 210,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,605,808,000 after acquiring an additional 456,834 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,394,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,186,000 after acquiring an additional 92,925 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,056,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,436,000 after acquiring an additional 267,243 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.55.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,791. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $230.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile



Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

