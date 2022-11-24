Guardian Capital LP Decreases Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Markel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL traded up $7.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,281.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,179.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,243.58. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

MKL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

