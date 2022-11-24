Guardian Capital LP Has $764,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,523,133,000 after purchasing an additional 87,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $1,515,281,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,510 shares of company stock valued at $9,194,284. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $9.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $409.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,484. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $390.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $679.62.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

