Guardian Capital LP Increases Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 182.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AQN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.47.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,208,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,621,819. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $16.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

