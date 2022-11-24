Guardian Capital LP Sells 4,866 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Guardian Capital LP cut its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,815 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 84.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 4.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($48.98) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($72.45) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.56.

Shares of STM stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $38.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,512,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $51.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average is $35.17.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 5.42%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

