Guardian Capital LP Takes Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,568,000 after purchasing an additional 729,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,156,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,152,000 after buying an additional 147,302 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,750,000 after buying an additional 276,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,682,000 after buying an additional 365,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,265,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,523,000 after buying an additional 59,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 871,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,992. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average of $38.44. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $379,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,531 shares in the company, valued at $380,993.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $408,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $379,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,993.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,754 shares of company stock worth $14,117,095. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.