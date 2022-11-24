Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.00 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.58%. Guess”s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Shares of Guess’ stock opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.89. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.04.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guess’ in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Guess’ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 419,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Guess’ by 17.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Guess’ during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

