Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GESGet Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.32-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $771.94 million-$771.94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.00 million. Guess’ also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.35-$2.35 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on GES. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guess’ from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of GES opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.45. Guess’ has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.04.

Guess’ (NYSE:GESGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.00 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.58%. Guess”s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $166,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Guess’ by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Guess’ by 48.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Guess’ by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Guess’ during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Guess’ by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

