Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Shares Down 16.2%

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) shares fell 16.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.30. 12,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 11,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48.
Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.
