GXChain (GXC) Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00002175 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $344.60 million and approximately $364.66 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GXChain has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009476 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006060 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008480 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000048 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

