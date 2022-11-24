Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of HAE stock opened at $84.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.97. Haemonetics has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Insider Transactions at Haemonetics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $2,632,526.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,916.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $897,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $2,632,526.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,916.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,713 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,256. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 33.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

