Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,006,012 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.87% of Halliburton worth $1,669,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,527,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,299,541. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 2.23. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC upped their price target on Halliburton to $43.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.99.

Insider Activity

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

