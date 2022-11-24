Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) versus Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Head to Head Contrast

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Rating) and Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hanover Bancorp and Central Pacific Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanover Bancorp 30.47% 16.51% 1.57% Central Pacific Financial 28.12% 15.70% 1.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Hanover Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanover Bancorp $77.30 million 1.90 $23.56 million $3.75 5.37 Central Pacific Financial $261.82 million 2.19 $79.89 million $2.75 7.65

This table compares Hanover Bancorp and Central Pacific Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Central Pacific Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Hanover Bancorp. Hanover Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Pacific Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hanover Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Central Pacific Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Hanover Bancorp pays out 10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Central Pacific Financial pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Central Pacific Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Central Pacific Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hanover Bancorp and Central Pacific Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanover Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Central Pacific Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Hanover Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 22.83%. Central Pacific Financial has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.07%. Given Hanover Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hanover Bancorp is more favorable than Central Pacific Financial.

About Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans. It operates branch offices located in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Nassau County, New York; and administrative office in Suffolk County, New York. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mineola, New York.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The company's lending activities comprise commercial loans, financial and agricultural loans, commercial and residential mortgages, and construction loans to small and medium-sized companies, business professionals, and real estate investors and developers, as well as home equity, and consumer loans to local homebuyers and individuals. It also provides debit cards, internet and mobile banking, cash management, full-service ATMs, digital banking services, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, international banking services, night depository facilities, foreign exchange and wire transfers, trust services, and retail brokerage services. In addition, the company offers wealth management products and services, including non-deposit investment products, annuities, insurance, investment management, asset custody, and general consultation and planning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 30 branches and 69 automated teller machines in the state of Hawaii. The company was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

