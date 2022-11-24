HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,232.91

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,232.91 ($26.40) and traded as high as GBX 2,440 ($28.85). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,435 ($28.79), with a volume of 56,283 shares.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 143.41 and a quick ratio of 143.41. The company has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 764.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,239.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,218.56.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

