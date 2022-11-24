Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.84

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2.03 ($0.02). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 2 ($0.02), with a volume of 799,996 shares trading hands.

Haydale Graphene Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £16.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David Banks purchased 735,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £14,711.70 ($17,395.89).

About Haydale Graphene Industries

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers and other nanomaterials; and installed SiC.

