Hedera Trading 1.6% Lower This Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $951.26 million and approximately $15.36 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0491 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00077584 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00060758 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023265 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000287 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04873439 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $15,243,742.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

