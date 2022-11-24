Hess Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.47 Per Share (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hess in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $6.47 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.75. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $7.23 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.38.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $144.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.86. Hess has a 12-month low of $68.32 and a 12-month high of $149.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Hess by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Hess by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Hess by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Hess by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

