HEX (HEX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.13 Million

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 24th. One HEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HEX has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. HEX has a total market cap of $16.31 billion and $3.13 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002513 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.73 or 0.08542386 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.07 or 0.00477076 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,851.00 or 0.29270584 BTC.
HEX Token Profile
HEX launched on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.